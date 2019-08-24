Sunderland hour-by-hour forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend heatwave
The last Bank Holiday weekend of the year is here and is set to be a scorcher
The August Bank Holiday is traditionally a damp disappointment – but the Met Office says this year is set to be different.
Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “This weekend sees a change for many with a return of high temperatures and sunshine. On Saturday and Sunday there’ll be plenty of sunshine, especially in the east, with temperatures rising into the mid to high 20s Celsius for many - it’ll be warmest in south-eastern parts where 31-32˚C is likely. Western parts are likely to see more cloud, and a probable cooling trend through the weekend.
Several heat health alerts have been issued in partnership with Public Health England nationwide for the weekend.
The dry, sunny weather will continue for many areas next week, especially in the south, though conditions in the north and northwest conditions will turn more unsettled.
“By Monday temperatures are likely to be lower than the weekend with the warmest weather becoming confined to the south east. Meanwhile, it will become increasingly unsettled in the northwest with rain and showers at times.”
The forecast from now until Monday says the weather is set to remain dry, with plenty of sunshine throughout the three days.
Here’s a roundup of the weekend's forecast.
Saturday morning:
Any mist or fog quickly clearing, then bright sunshine all morning, with a maximum temperature of 21C.
9am – 17C but cloudy
10am – 20C with sunny intervals
11am – 20C and sunny
12pm – 20C and sunny
Saturday afternoon and evening:
Fine, dry and sunny all day, with maximum of 21C. Dry overnight with clear periods. Maximum temperature 27 °C.
1pm – 20C and sunny
2pm – 20C and sunny
3pm - 21C and sunny
4pm – 21C and sunny
5pm – 21C and sunny
6pm – 21C and sunny
7pm – 20C and sunny
8pm – 19C with clear skies
9pm – 19C with clear skies
10pm – 18C with clear skies
Sunday morning:
Ten per cent chance of rain first thing, with cloud cover clearing quickly. Maximum 21C
7am – 17C with sunny intervals
8am – 17C with sunny intervals
9am – 18C with sunny intervals
10am – 19C with sunny intervals
11am – 20C with sunny intervals
12pm – 21C with sunny intervals
Sunday afternoon and evening:
Bright sunshine all afternoon, with scattered cloud cover returning in the evening. Maximum 22C
1pm – 21C with sunny intervals
2pm – 21C with sunny intervals
3pm – 21C and sunny
4pm – 21C and sunny
5pm – 21C and sunny
6pm – 21C and sunny
7pm – 20C and sunny
8pm – 20C and sunny
9pm – 19C and clear skies
10pm –19C and clear skies
11pm – 19C and clear skies
Monday morning:
Dry, with bright sunshine all morning and a maximum of 18C
7am – 16C and sunny
10am – 19C and sunny
Monday afternoon and evening:
Dry and still sunny, though with scattered cloud later. Maximum 21C.
1pm – 22C and sunny
4pm – 23C and sunny
7pm – 22C and sunny
10pm – 19C and sunny