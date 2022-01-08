Sunderland hour-by-hour forecast as Sunday looks set to be chilly and damp

Tomorrow, (Sunday, January 9) looks set to be cold and damp as low temperatures and light rain is expected across Wearside.

Met Office forecasters predict a chilly start to the day with temperatures as low as 3C which will gradually increase to 6C into afternoon.

The morning is expected to be clear but rainy spells are due around lunchtime.

Rain fall at Marine Walk, Roker.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Cold, breezy start, with early brighter spells becoming limited as showers spread southeast.

These heavy and blustery at times, and wintry over hills, before clearing late afternoon. Maximum temperature 6 °C."

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland on Sunday, according to the Met Office:

12am: 3C, clear

1am: 3C, clear

2am: 3C, clear

3am: 3C, clear

4am: 3C, clear

5am: 3C, clear

6am: 3C, clear

7am: 3C, clear

8am: 3C, clear

9am: 3C, sunny intervals

10am: 4C, sunny intervals

11am: 4C, sunny intervals

12pm: 5C, cloudy

1pm: 5C, sunny intervals

2pm: 6C, light shower

3pm: 5C, light shower

4pm: 5C, cloudy

5pm: 5C, cloudy

6pm: 5C, cloudy

7pm: 5C, cloudy

8pm: 5C, cloudy

9pm: 5C, cloudy

10pm: 4C, cloudy

11pm: 4C, cloudy

