Sunderland heatwave: Hour-by-hour forecast as temperatures set to soar to 27°C

It’s going to be a warm week in Sunderland – as visitors to the city’s seaside will be blessed with higher temperatures than holidaymakers in Tenerife.

By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 16:37

It is set to be sunny all day on Tuesday, July 23, with a gentle breeze as temperatures are forecast to reach 27°C.

That’s hotter than the estimated 24°C it will reach in Tenerife today.

It will remain hot for the rest of the week as the heatwave hits Sunderland and the North East this week.

Fun on the beach in the summer sunshine at Roker on Monday.

Pollen count and UV levels are also set to be high throughout the day – so it’s time to get the hay fever tablets and sun cream out.

There is a chance of thunderstorms during the early hours of Wednesday July 24.

It’s going to be hot overnight too with light showers but it will remain noticeably warmer and muggy.

Here’s an hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, July 23:

9am: 20°C, sunny intervals

10am: 21°C, sunny intervals

11am: 23°C, sunny

12pm: 24°C, sunny

1pm: 25°C, sunny

2pm: 26°C, sunny

3pm: 27°C, sunny

4pm: 27°C, sunny

5pm: 27°C, sunny

6pm: 26°C, sunny

7pm: 25°C, sunny

8pm: 24°C, sunny

9pm: 23°C, sunny

10pm: 22°C, partly cloudy

11pm: 21°C, partly cloudy

12am: 21°C, partly cloudy

1am: 20°C, partly cloudy

2am: 20°C, light rain showers

3am: 20°C, thundery showers

4am: 19°C, light rain showers

5am: 19°C, thundery showers

6am: 19°C, thundery showers

7am: 20°C, thundery showers

8am: 21°C, sunny intervals