Sunderland enjoys snowy weekend winter wonderland
Sunderland had fun in the snow over the weekend.
Wearside became a winter wonderland as snowfall and chilly temperatures created a festive feeling for the start of December.
Sledging, snowball fights and some very impressive snowman creations were all on the agenda for families and friends over the wintry weekend.
Temperatures are set to warm up a little, but a yellow weather warning for ice is in place until 12noon on Monday, December 3, so drivers and pedestrians are being warned to take care.
The mercury is set to rise steadily overnight, reaching six degrees by early Monday morning, and remaining around that mark.
Heavy rain is also forecast for much of the day, predicted to start around 8am and last through until Tuesday morning, gradually easing off and forecast to dry up by Tuesday evening. Wednesday is set to be a much drier day.
Temperatures on Tuesday are set to be around six degrees again, though are forecast to drop slight on Wednesday to an average of four degrees.