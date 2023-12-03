Sunderland enjoys snowy weekend winter wonderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland had fun in the snow over the weekend.

Wearside became a winter wonderland as snowfall and chilly temperatures created a festive feeling for the start of December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Else sent in this picture of sledging at Grindon.

Sledging, snowball fights and some very impressive snowman creations were all on the agenda for families and friends over the wintry weekend.

Robyn Brown, Nate Brown and Evie Botcherby with Sunny the snowman at Herrington Country Park. Picture sent in by Emma Louise Brown.

The ponies at Cleadon Hills. Picture by Daniel Noble.

An icy blue Northern Spire bridge. Picture by Darren Cheverton

North News picture showing driving conditions in Chester-le-Street on Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures are set to warm up a little, but a yellow weather warning for ice is in place until 12noon on Monday, December 3, so drivers and pedestrians are being warned to take care.

The mercury is set to rise steadily overnight, reaching six degrees by early Monday morning, and remaining around that mark.

Heavy rain is also forecast for much of the day, predicted to start around 8am and last through until Tuesday morning, gradually easing off and forecast to dry up by Tuesday evening. Wednesday is set to be a much drier day.