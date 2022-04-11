Sunderland Easter week weather forecast: it’s going to get worse before it gets better

According to the Met Office, today, Monday, April 11, will be a cloudy but mostly dry day.

Bright spells are likely for a time in the afternoon, but outbreaks of rain are likely to spread north later and it will be increasingly windy, particularly around the coast.

The city is set for a maximum temperature of 9C, but with a brisk wind it will feel more like 4C.

Tonight will remain cloudy, with rain turning light and patchy before eventually clearing to the north. Winds will gradually ease across much of the North East but stay blustery by the coast. Minimum temperature 8C.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will see an area of rain push northwards across the region during the day and Sunderland is set to see heavy downfalls through most of the morning.

It will be drier by mid-afternoon and temperatures will rise as the rain clears. Teatime will see maximum temperatures of 12C and with little wind, it will feel warmer than previously.

The forecast suggests we'll have to make the most of the sunshine this week

Skies will remain cloudy overnight, with a maximum temperature of 10C.

Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week, with early cloud cover giving way to sunny intervals and a maximum temperature of 15C in late afternoon and little breeze.

Thursday remains dry but, with little sign of the sun, the temperatures won’t climb quite as high, with a maximum of 12C.

Overnight remains cloudy, with a minimum of 9C.

It’s more of the same for most of Good Friday – overcast but dry. Some sunshine is possible in late afternoon, with a maximum of 13C and a minimum of 9C overnight.

Saturday starts off sunny, but the cloud returns by mid-morning. It should remain dry, though, with a maximum of 13C and little wind and an overnight minimum of 7C.

Easter Sunday is forecast to be almost exactly the same – overcast through the day but dry, with a maximum of 13C.