News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
2 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
2 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
5 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
8 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Sunderland Easter weather: Full Met Office forecast for Easter weekend in Sunderland - when will it be hottest

The Easter bank holiday weekend is approaching, but will Sunderland see good weather on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read

Many in Sunderland will be hoping for sunny skies over the long Easter bank holiday weekend. Over the past few weeks, the north east has seen a mixture of conditions with both sunny days and plenty of rainfall.

The Easter bank holiday begins with Good Friday, on April 7 and continues until Easter Monday on April 10. Over that time, the Met Office predicts Sunderland will see temperatures reach a high of 13c and a low of 4c.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office says the weather in Sunderland will be : “Cloudy with scattered showers on Friday after a chilly start. Saturday and Sunday, early fog possible but generally dry with sunny spells and low clouds near the coast. Scattered showers Saturday afternoon.”

It looks set to be a largely dry but cold week of weather in Sunderland.It looks set to be a largely dry but cold week of weather in Sunderland.
It looks set to be a largely dry but cold week of weather in Sunderland.
Most Popular

Full Met Office forecast for Easter weekend in Sunderland

Friday, April 7 - Good Friday will see temperatures reach a high of 9c and a low of 5c, according to the Met Office. Conditions are expected to be cloudy throughout the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday, April 8 - On Saturday, the Met Office expects conditions in Sunderland to be overcast throughout the day. Temperatures will reach a high of 10c and a weekend low of 4c.

Sunday, April 9 - On Sunday, cloudy conditions will continue but some sunny intervals are expected. Sunday temperatures will reach a high of 12c and a low of just 8c.

Monday, April 10 - Easter Monday will see cloudy conditions changing to light rain by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach their highest of the Easter weekend at 13c and lows of 6c.

SunderlandMet OfficeNorth East