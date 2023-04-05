Sunderland Easter weather: Full Met Office forecast for Easter weekend in Sunderland - when will it be hottest
The Easter bank holiday weekend is approaching, but will Sunderland see good weather on Good Friday and Easter Monday?
Many in Sunderland will be hoping for sunny skies over the long Easter bank holiday weekend. Over the past few weeks, the north east has seen a mixture of conditions with both sunny days and plenty of rainfall.
The Easter bank holiday begins with Good Friday, on April 7 and continues until Easter Monday on April 10. Over that time, the Met Office predicts Sunderland will see temperatures reach a high of 13c and a low of 4c.
Over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office says the weather in Sunderland will be : “Cloudy with scattered showers on Friday after a chilly start. Saturday and Sunday, early fog possible but generally dry with sunny spells and low clouds near the coast. Scattered showers Saturday afternoon.”
Full Met Office forecast for Easter weekend in Sunderland
Friday, April 7 - Good Friday will see temperatures reach a high of 9c and a low of 5c, according to the Met Office. Conditions are expected to be cloudy throughout the day.
Saturday, April 8 - On Saturday, the Met Office expects conditions in Sunderland to be overcast throughout the day. Temperatures will reach a high of 10c and a weekend low of 4c.
Sunday, April 9 - On Sunday, cloudy conditions will continue but some sunny intervals are expected. Sunday temperatures will reach a high of 12c and a low of just 8c.
Monday, April 10 - Easter Monday will see cloudy conditions changing to light rain by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach their highest of the Easter weekend at 13c and lows of 6c.