Many in Sunderland will be hoping for sunny skies over the long Easter bank holiday weekend. Over the past few weeks, the north east has seen a mixture of conditions with both sunny days and plenty of rainfall.

The Easter bank holiday begins with Good Friday, on April 7 and continues until Easter Monday on April 10. Over that time, the Met Office predicts Sunderland will see temperatures reach a high of 13c and a low of 4c.

Over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office says the weather in Sunderland will be : “Cloudy with scattered showers on Friday after a chilly start. Saturday and Sunday, early fog possible but generally dry with sunny spells and low clouds near the coast. Scattered showers Saturday afternoon.”

It looks set to be a largely dry but cold week of weather in Sunderland.

Full Met Office forecast for Easter weekend in Sunderland

Friday, April 7 - Good Friday will see temperatures reach a high of 9c and a low of 5c, according to the Met Office. Conditions are expected to be cloudy throughout the day.

Saturday, April 8 - On Saturday, the Met Office expects conditions in Sunderland to be overcast throughout the day. Temperatures will reach a high of 10c and a weekend low of 4c.

Sunday, April 9 - On Sunday, cloudy conditions will continue but some sunny intervals are expected. Sunday temperatures will reach a high of 12c and a low of just 8c.