Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK are set to enjoy a three-day weekend with the upcoming bank holiday. It will be the third bank holiday of the month and the fifth since the start of April, with Easter and an extra day for King Charles’ coronation.

Most of the UK is set to soak up some sun this weekend, including Sunderland. But, that weather will not continue into next week with poor weather forecast for the upcoming bank holiday on Monday (May 29).

The Met Office is predicting the high temperature will be just 13C between 1pm and 4pm, a drastic drop off from the 20C that will hit the north East over the weekend. Temperatures will also reach lows of 8C and the weather will be largely cloudy with some possible sunny spells.

For weather from Sunday to Tuesday, the Met Office says: “Dry with patchy cloud Sunday and Monday and plenty of sunshine likely. Once again feeling cooler at the coast however. Staying dry Tuesday but the risk of thicker clouds later.”

For the long range weather forecast, covering from May 30 to June 8, the forecaster says: “High pressure continues to be the dominant feature at the start of the period. Most areas should remain predominantly dry with a fair amount of sunshine.

