Sunderland Airshow 2019: Will it rain during the annual flying displays?
Sunderland Airshow will return from 26 to 28 July 2019, showcasing brand new flying displays and a jam-packed programme, with a whole host of activity on the ground.
But will the weather be sunny and warm or cool and cloudy?
Friday (26 July)
Friday looks set to see sunny intervals throughout the day, accompanied by a gentle breeze.
The temperature will increase during the morning, reaching 21C by 12pm. The afternoon will remain sunny and warm, with the temperature increasing its peak of 22C by 3pm.
The temperature will slowly dip during the evening, dipping to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.
Saturday (27 July)
Saturday looks set to be similar, with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze throughout the day.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm, continuing to rise and reaching its peak of 22C by 1pm.
The evening will turn clear and remain dry. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.
Sunday (28 July)
Sunday morning will see sunny intervals. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.
Early afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, before light rain hits from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 3pm.
Early afternoon will see light rain continue, easing off by around 8pm. The temperature will dip to 15C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 12C.
The Met Office UK outlook explains that “by the end of the month, a more widely changeable pattern looks most likely, with the wettest weather most likely further to the northwest, and sunshine more prevalent in the southeast.”