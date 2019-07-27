Sunderland Airshow 2019: Hour-by-hour forecast as yellow weather warning for rain issued
A yellow weather warning is in place for heavy downpours – but what times throughout the day will the rain arrive?
Sunderland Airshow kicked off to a fantastic, but wet, start on Friday, July 26, and the rain is set to continue this weekend.
But the dull weather didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of the thousands of people who turned out for the first say of the Airshow on Sunderland seafront.
Intervals of heavy rain are expected on Saturday and could lead flooding and travel disruption.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “The weekend is looking fairly wet. Rain will begin from Saturday until Sunday evening, it won’t be constant, but at times there will be heavy rain.
“The area is likely to see in the region of 40 to 60mm of rain over Saturday and Sunday with perhaps as much as 80 to 120mm over high ground of the Pennines."
Forecasters have warned there is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and it could lead to difficult driving conditions and some potential road closures.
We look at the hour-by-hour forecast throughout the day – and it looks like you may be able to escape much of the rain if you’re at the Airshow.
9am: heavy rain, 16°C
10am: heavy rain, 16°C
11am: light rain, 16°C
12pm: cloudy, 16°C
Sign up to our daily newsletter
1pm: overcast, 17°C
2pm: cloudy, 18°C
3pm: overcast, 18°C
4pm: overcast, 18°C
5pm: overcast, 18°C
6pm: light rain, 18°C
7pm: light rain, 17°C
8pm: light showers and sun, 17°C
9pm: overcast, 17°C
10pm: cloudy, 17°C
11pm: cloudy, 17°C