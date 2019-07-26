Sunderland Airshow 2019: here is what the weather will be like over the weekend

The Blades aerobatic team performing at last years Sunderland Air Show.

Sunderland has been enjoying a few days of blistering heat and lashings of sunshine, but this weeks Sunderland Airshow may experience a few hours of rain.

What’s the weather like for Friday, July 26?

Visitors heading down for the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at 6.00pm will experience high temperatures of 25°C. There is also a 80% chance of rain, which will continue into the night.

Crowds enjoying last years Sunderland Air Show.

The will be a south-easterly wind of around 4-5mph, so it will still feel very warm.

Will Saturday, July 27, improve?

People will be waking up to the sight of rain and the Met Office have issued a yellow warning for rain across the region. By 7.00am, there is a 90% chance of heavy rain.

By the time the first flying display team flies over at 12.00pm, the chance of rain will fall to 40%, a temperature of around 16°C and a north-westerly wind of around 10mph.

The threat of rain will continue for most of the day, until 5.00pm, when the chances of rain will drop to only 20%.

Can Sunday, July 28, get better?

There will be a 10% chance of rain at 7.00am. It will remain cloudy for most of the day. However, the Met Office will still have the yellow warning for heavy rain in place.

At 12.00pm, when the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is due to fly over, the conditions will improve slightly. But some might find the 96% humidity and the lack of wind to be too much to handle.

As the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team closes the event at 5.00pm, the weather will remain muggy and very warm for everyone.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “The weekend is looking fairly wet. Rain will begin from Saturday until Sunday evening, it won’t be constant, but at times there will be heavy rain.

“The area is likely to see in the region of 40 to 60mm of rain over Saturday and Sunday with perhaps as much as 80 to 120mm over high ground of the Pennines."

Will flying be cancelled if there’s bad weather?

Weather could have an impact, only if visibility is affected.