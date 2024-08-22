Storm Lilian to hit Sunderland, with weather warning issued for strong winds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a warm and sunny spell, more fierce weather is set to his Sunderland again - with Met Office forecasters issuing a storm warning.

A previous stormy day in Sunderland. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

Climate experts have named ‘Storm Lilian’ and issued a yellow weather warning for Sunderland covering 5am to 11am on Friday, August 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Storm Lilian will bring some potentially damaging gusts during Friday morning, with gusts widely in the 50-60mph range, with the possibility of some gusts in excess of 75mph in a few places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s associated rainfall with Lilian that has also resulted in a Met Office warning for parts of Scotland. Within the warning area, another 50mm of rain is possible over high ground, with 20-30mm falling quite widely.

“Much of this is falling on saturated ground so increases the chance of some surface water flooding.”

The forecast for Sunderland is for heavy rain in the early hours of Friday, becoming lighter by 6am and drying up around 9am.

Wind speeds are set to build steadily in the city to around 56mph by 9am, before dying down a little to around 30mph by 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Lilian will move into the North Sea on Friday morning, with reducing winds and scattered showers following for most, though further rain is likely in southern England by the end of the day, the Met Office said.