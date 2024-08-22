Storm Lilian to hit Sunderland, with weather warning issued for strong winds

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 11:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
After a warm and sunny spell, more fierce weather is set to his Sunderland again - with Met Office forecasters issuing a storm warning.

A previous stormy day in Sunderland.A previous stormy day in Sunderland.
A previous stormy day in Sunderland. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

Climate experts have named ‘Storm Lilian’ and issued a yellow weather warning for Sunderland covering 5am to 11am on Friday, August 23.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Storm Lilian will bring some potentially damaging gusts during Friday morning, with gusts widely in the 50-60mph range, with the possibility of some gusts in excess of 75mph in a few places.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s associated rainfall with Lilian that has also resulted in a Met Office warning for parts of Scotland. Within the warning area, another 50mm of rain is possible over high ground, with 20-30mm falling quite widely.

“Much of this is falling on saturated ground so increases the chance of some surface water flooding.”

The forecast for Sunderland is for heavy rain in the early hours of Friday, becoming lighter by 6am and drying up around 9am.

Wind speeds are set to build steadily in the city to around 56mph by 9am, before dying down a little to around 30mph by 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Storm Lilian will move into the North Sea on Friday morning, with reducing winds and scattered showers following for most, though further rain is likely in southern England by the end of the day, the Met Office said.

Related topics:Met Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.