STORM EUNICE IN SUNDERLAND: Watch people enjoying a dip in the sea at Seaburn ahead of the storm arriving
The North East is braced for high winds as Storm Eunice arrives in the region today.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:35 am
Updated
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:02 am
And these hardy dippers at Seaburn were this morning braced for an icy cold dip in the sea.
Eunice is set to batter the country, with red warnings in place from the Met Office for the south in particular.
Wearside’s yellow warning is less severe, but winds are still set up to pick up dramatically in the afternoon.
