The first named storm of the season is expected to hit the UK over the coming days, but how will it impact our corner of the country?

Storm Amy was named earlier this week with forecasters expecting heavy rain and strong winds to hit parts of the UK.

This comes after a fairly settled start to September, bringing an end to the warmest summer on record according to the Met Office.

Unsettled weather forecast for Newcastle is expected as Met Office gives verdict on Storm Amy. | Canva

Autumn will start with a bang according to predictions, with Storm Amy expected to come from the south west before working its way up the country.

Weather warnings are in place across parts of the UK, although these are limited to the south coast and Wales. These are the areas expected to be hit by the storm first, with conditions easing as the weather front continues up the UK.

As a result, the North East is not expected to see the worst of the conditions, although wet, windy weather is still expected.

This will start at around midday on Sunday, September 14 with wind picking up across the region. This is expected to peak at around 3pm when rain is due to kick in.

Wind gusts will rise to 25 miles per hour before falling again overnight, while the worst of the rain is thought to fall on Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Further rain will fall throughout Sunday night and into Monday, although these are expected to be light showers continuing into Monday evening.

The new week will see further wind increasing in intensity in the late morning on Monday, peaking with 32 mile per hour winds on Monday afternoon.

Temperatures throughout this period are expected to remain stable, with highs of 16°C every day through the weekend, falling to overnight lows of 8°C, although these are expected to feel around two degrees cooler based on Met Office predictions.

In comparison, wind gusts of around 50 mile sper hour are expected in St Ives, Cornwall, where the worst of the storm is expected to be felt through Sunday night and into Monday morning.