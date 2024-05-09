Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Time to put away the waterproofs and dig out those shorts - well at least for the next few days.

After what has felt like a perennial never ending autumn with the odd cold snap thrown in, spring finally seems to have sprung in Sunderland but will it last into the upcoming weekend?

The 18 months leading up to and including March 2024 were the wettest ever recorded by the Met Office and cool northerly and easterly winds and conveyor belt of low pressure systems then resulted in a cool and wetter than average April.

Warmer weekend temperatures are eventually set to arrive on Wearside.

It has left many, including this reporter, longing for some warmth, sunshine and eventual arrival of spring.

After an overcast May Day bank holiday weekend, warmer temperatures and sunshine have at last arrived on Wearside and according to the latest Met Office weather forecast, for once, it seems set to last into the weekend.

Rather than wellies and waterproofs it may at last be time to pull on those shorts, slap on that sun cream and fire up the barbecue.

Check out the latest Met Office forecast for Sunderland and Wearside for this weekend.

Friday looks set to start with a cloudy morning with sunny spells developing in the afternoon, followed by clear late evening skies. Temperatures in Sunderland will rise to 20 degrees Celsius in light south easterly winds.

Saturday looks set to see plenty of sunshine, particularly in the afternoon, with temperatures in Sunderland rising to 19 degrees Celsius. Further inland in places such as Durham, temperatures could rise to a balmy 21 degrees Celsius. The percentage chance of rain varies between 5% and 10% throughout the day. Winds will be light and from the south east.

Sunday will see a bright sunny morning with cloud increasing in the afternoon, although sunny spells will continue, away from the coast. Temperatures in Sunderland will rise to 18 degrees Celsius. Further inland on other parts of Wearside temperatures will peak at a tropical 21 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain will vary between 5% and 10% throughout the day, rising to 20 percent by late evening.

However, enjoy it while it lasts as the Met Office is currently forecasting cooler and more unsettled weather during the start of next week.