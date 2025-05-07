Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rare and spectacular sunset known as a sun pillar has been captured over Seaham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meteorological phenomenon was captured from his back garden by Echo reader Ian Thomas.

A spectacular sun pillar over Seaham. | Ian Thomas

The spectacular photograph shows a vertical shaft of bright orange light cutting through through the dusk sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the BBC weather service a sun pillar forms when sunlight from below the horizon shines off falling ice crystals from high-level cirrus clouds.

A sun pillar is best seen within a few minutes of sunrise or sunset but can last up to an hour, and it often lengthens and brightens.

The best chance of seeing one is when the sun is low in the western sky just before sunset, or low in the east just after the sunrise.