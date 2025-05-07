Spectacular and rare meteorological phenomenon known as a sun pillar captured on camera over Seaham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The meteorological phenomenon was captured from his back garden by Echo reader Ian Thomas.
The spectacular photograph shows a vertical shaft of bright orange light cutting through through the dusk sky.
According to the BBC weather service a sun pillar forms when sunlight from below the horizon shines off falling ice crystals from high-level cirrus clouds.
A sun pillar is best seen within a few minutes of sunrise or sunset but can last up to an hour, and it often lengthens and brightens.
The best chance of seeing one is when the sun is low in the western sky just before sunset, or low in the east just after the sunrise.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.