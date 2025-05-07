Spectacular and rare meteorological phenomenon known as a sun pillar captured on camera over Seaham

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th May 2025, 11:45 BST
A rare and spectacular sunset known as a sun pillar has been captured over Seaham.

The meteorological phenomenon was captured from his back garden by Echo reader Ian Thomas.

A spectacular sun pillar over Seaham. | Ian Thomas

The spectacular photograph shows a vertical shaft of bright orange light cutting through through the dusk sky.

According to the BBC weather service a sun pillar forms when sunlight from below the horizon shines off falling ice crystals from high-level cirrus clouds.

A sun pillar is best seen within a few minutes of sunrise or sunset but can last up to an hour, and it often lengthens and brightens.

The best chance of seeing one is when the sun is low in the western sky just before sunset, or low in the east just after the sunrise.

