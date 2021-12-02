Composite

Snow in Sunderland: 12 pictures as snow covers Wearside in a blanket of white

Sunderland was transformed into a vision in white today, Tuesday, December 2.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 5:01 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 5:05 pm

Wearsiders woke up to a blanket of snow as the cold weather of the last few days continued.

The snow doesn’t look set to linger, however, with no more falls predicted through to next week and temperatures forecast to climb as high as 7C over the next few days,

Fortunately, Echo photographer Stu Norton has been out and about today, to catch it while it lasts.

1. A lonely figure

One hardy walker braves the elements on Cleadon Hills

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Like a Christmas card

Penshaw Monument always looks stunning in the snow

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Time to get scraping

Cars in Roker Avenue are blanketed in snow

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Picture perfect

A beautiful shot of Cleadon Hills

Photo: Stu Norton

