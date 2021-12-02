Snow in Sunderland: 12 pictures as snow covers Wearside in a blanket of white

Wearsiders woke up to a blanket of snow as the cold weather of the last few days continued.

The snow doesn’t look set to linger, however, with no more falls predicted through to next week and temperatures forecast to climb as high as 7C over the next few days,

Fortunately, Echo photographer Stu Norton has been out and about today, to catch it while it lasts.

1. A lonely figure One hardy walker braves the elements on Cleadon Hills Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Like a Christmas card Penshaw Monument always looks stunning in the snow Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Time to get scraping Cars in Roker Avenue are blanketed in snow Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Picture perfect A beautiful shot of Cleadon Hills Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales