Seven pictures of soggy Sunderland as city takes a battering from heavy rain

Sunderland is taking a battering from the elements as the first sunny days of spring become a distant memory.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for Wednesday and Thursday, with a more severe amber warning in place for parts of the North West.

Bruce Springsteen fans are set for a soggy time of it tonight as the US rock star performs at the Stadium of Light, with rain set to continue all day and night.

However, fans in 2012 were treated to similar weather when The Boss last performed in the city, and still enjoyed the show.

The Met Office is forecasting persistent heavy rain with a maximum temperature of 14°C, though it will feel cooler due to the rain and wind. Temperatures aren’t expected to fall below 9 °C tonight.

Thursday is forecast to see further cloud and outbreaks of rain, though becoming drier and brighter from the coast as the day goes on, with temperatures again reaching around 14 °C.

The outlook for the weekend is for Friday to cloudy with a risk of heavy showers at times.

It is expected to feel warmer on Saturday with sunshine and dry conditions, with Sunday seeing outbreaks of rain, and the chance of some brighter spells.

NB the picture of the dog was taken in North Tyneside, but we felt we had to include him.

3 . Soggy Seaburn Beach Soggy Seaburn Beach. Picture by North News Photo Sales

4 . Braving the elements Braving the elements. Picture by North News Photo Sales