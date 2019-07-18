Seaham Carnival 2019 weather forecast: Will it rain during the annual event?
Seaham Carnival will make its annual return on Friday 19 July until Sunday 21 July, with films on the big screen, live music from local bands and tribute acts, and a range of craft and food stalls.
But what will the weather be like for Seaham Carnival 2019?
Friday (19 July)
Friday morning will see bright sunshine, with cloud creeping in at 11am. The temperature will climb to 19C by 12pm.
Early afternoon will be cloudy, with light rain hitting from 1pm onwards. This will turn into heavy rain at 2pm, continuing until around 4pm. It will then be overcast throughout the remainder of the afternoon.
The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by early afternoon.
Friday evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.
Saturday (20 July)
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Saturday will see sunny interval early morning, with cloud from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.
The afternoon will be cloudy throughout, with light rain set to hit from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by early afternoon.
This evening will see light rain continue, easing off by around 10pm. The temperature will dip to 17C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.
Sunday (21 July)
Sunday morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.
Sunshine will continue throughout the afternoon, turning cloudy at around 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 22C by 1pm.
Sunday evening will be cloudy. The temperature will dip to 18C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.