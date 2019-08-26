Scorching hour-by-hour weather forecast for Sunderland's Bank Holiday Monday
Met Office forecasters say we have so far had the hottest August Bank Holiday weekend and they have predicted it will continue.
Temperatures have been recorded at an all time high for this August Bank Holiday and that isn’t set to change just yet. The Met claimed that it looked as though the highest temperature recorded on Sunday, August 25 was 33.3°C at Heathrow and while Sunderland hasn’t reached temperatures that high, it has had some brilliant sunny days.
Met Office meteorologist, Sarah Kent, claims that there could similar temperatures on Monday, August 26.
She said: "There is a lot of sunshine about to be had but people need to exercise some common sense."
She has urged members of the public to take precautions such as stay covered up at the beach, keeping hydrated and also keeping safe by listening to the coastguard’s announcements.
Lows of 17°C are set to continue right through the night.
As people are enjoying the sun, we have taken a look at the hour-by-hour weather for Bank Holiday Monday.
The day will be overall sunny until 8pm when it will become partially cloudy for a short time with a clear night to follow.
10am: Sunny 19°C
11am: Sunny 21°C
12pm: Sunny 20°C
1pm: Sunny 19°C
2pm: Sunny 19°C
3pm: Sunny intervals 18°C
4pm: Sunny 18°C
5pm: Sunny 17°C
6pm: Sunny 18°C
7pm: Sunny 18°C
8pm: Cloudy 17°C
9pm: Partially cloudy 17°C
10pm: Partially cloudy 17°C
11pm: Clear night 17°C
Midnight: Clear night 17°C