'Sand storms' and damage as Sunderland and North East weathers Storm Jocelyn
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland has so far escaped the worst of both Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn as they hit the UK in quick succession this week.
Thousands of homes have been left without power and two people were killed as 100mph battered some parts of the country.
The weather in Sunderland and the rest of the North East has been less ferocious, however, though there have been scenes such as this one from North Tyneside, where a wall collapsed on a car.
A yellow weather warning is still in place for Sunderland until 4pm today, Wednesday, January 24, but wind speed has dropped and gusts are forecast to be around 30mph, falling into the 20s by 3pm, and below 20 by 11pm.
Wind speeds on Thursday will be in the teens in the early morning, building into the 20s by 10am and peaking at around 29mph at 4pm, before dropping slightly, and building to 29mph again around 11pm.
Dry weather is also forecast to continue throughout today and Thursday, though there is a chance of light rain around 9am tomorrow, according to Met Office forecasters.
Temperatures are set to fall slightly from highs of around nine degrees today down to five degrees through tomorrow.