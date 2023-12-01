Road delays and wintry scenes as snow hits Sunderland
Sunderland awoke to a blanket of snow and more flakes falling this morning as winter began in earnest in the city.
Drivers faced delays getting to work and on the school run this morning.
No more snow is forecast for the rest of the day, but temperatures will remain low, not expected to reach above two degrees, and falling below zero overnight.
Saturday is expected to be sunny, but colder, starting at -2 and only rising above zero in the middle of the day, before dropping below zero again overnight.
Sunday is forecast to be cloudy with temperatures of around one degree for most of the day, and zero once night sets in.