Road delays and wintry scenes as snow hits Sunderland

Linda Bell sent in this picture of snowy Ryhope at sun-up this morning.

Sunderland awoke to a blanket of snow and more flakes falling this morning as winter began in earnest in the city.

Drivers faced delays getting to work and on the school run this morning.

No more snow is forecast for the rest of the day, but temperatures will remain low, not expected to reach above two degrees, and falling below zero overnight.

Saturday is expected to be sunny, but colder, starting at -2 and only rising above zero in the middle of the day, before dropping below zero again overnight.