Potential for New Year's Eve disruption as weather warning issued for Sunderland

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for Sunderland for the last day of 2024, with the city set to be battered by strong winds and heavy rain.

The warning is currently in place from 7am today (December 31) until 11pm.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for wind for Sunderland. | National World

The current Met Office Forecast states: “Strong and gusty south-westerly winds will develop across southern Scotland and North East England on Tuesday morning, veering to westerly during the evening. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected, perhaps reaching 70 mph in a few exposed areas, and this may lead to some travel disruption. “

The Met Office warn the inclement weather has the potential to disrupt New Year’s Eve celebration plans.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Strong westerly winds may lead to some travel disruption on New Year's Eve.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some bus and train services affected and some journeys taking longer

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”

The specific forecast for Sunderland indicates the strongest winds will be between 10am and midday, with gusts in excess of 50mph.

Throughout the rest of the day winds will still be gusting in excess of 40mph.

Light rain is forecast between 10am and midday, with heavy rain due to set in between midday and 3pm. From 4pm the percentage chance of rain decreases to between 30% and 40%, increasing to between 50% and 60% between 8pm and midnight.

It will not be a cold day, with temperatures rising to 11 degrees Celsius.

From January 2, temperatures look set to plummet with Thursday January 2 and Friday January 3 set to see sub-zero overnight temperatures and daytime highs of just two and three degrees Celsius.

There are currently no warnings for snow in place for Sunderland.

This is the current Met Office forecast and is subject to change.