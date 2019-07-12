Partial closures at Washington Wetland Centre site after heavy rain hit the North East
Parts of Washington Wetland Centre will remain closed on Friday, July 12 as staff deal with the aftermath of heavy rainfall across Sunderland and the wider North East.
The centre closed its external grounds on Thursday, July 11 due to water damage as the region was battered by torrential rain.
And their work to get the site fully back up and running will continue on Friday as the team works to repair some of the centre’s paths.
Families are still welcome to visit WWT Washington, with the inner circuit of the site still open for business.
Posting an update on its Twitter account, the centre said: “Luckily there is no additional damage to the site overnight. However, the team need to repair some paths so for today only, we'll be opening the inner circuit & Hawthorn Wood Hide only.
“The whole of site will be open as usual from Saturday, July 13.”