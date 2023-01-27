The higher temperatures the North East has seen this week could suggest winter is slowly coming to an end, but colder weather may return soon according to the Met Office long-term forecast.

January has seen snow showers as well as some snow settling across the region to kick off the year, but could we see more of the same?

What is the weather forecast for the North East this weekend?

After early morning rain on Saturday, January 28, the North East can expect a dry but cloudy weekend with highs of 7°C on Saturday and 10°C on Sunday.

Does the Met Office think the North East will see more snow this winter?

The Met Office’s long-term weather forecast currently runs to Friday, February 24. January is expected to come to a close with rainy, cloudy conditions although no snow is expected as we enter February. The only mention of snow or wintry conditions in any form come towards the end of the period marked by the Met Office from Tuesday, January 31, until Thursday, February 9.

Cool temperatures and frost are expected as February begins with colder interludes following weather systems bringing a mix of sunshine and showers, with wintry showers expected in the North East - these conditions could bring snow, hail or sleet.

Why is the Met Office long-term weather forecast so vague?

Despite these predictions, the Met Office says that longer-range forecasts are not wholly accurate and as the day gets closer the more accurately the weather service believes it can predict what the weather will be like on any given date.

