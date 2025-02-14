North East snow: Met Office issues yellow ice warning ahead of freezing weekend

The North East has been issued a yellow weather warning for snow ahead of a cold weekend across the region.

Put in place shortly before 11am on Friday, February 14, the warning covers much of the North East and Yorkshire, including parts of Sunderland, South Tyneside, Newcastle and County Durham.

The North East and Yorkshire are the only areas impacted by weather warnings at the time of writing.

Taking place between 6am and 2pm on Saturday, February 15, the warning is expected to bring snow and ice to the region with the Met Office telling the public to expect some roads impacted by the colder conditions.

This is expected to bring delays and longer journeys for those travelling across the region throughout the day. Injuries from falls are also being warned about by the weather service, while icy patches may cause roads, bike paths and roads to become dangerous.

The current Met Office forecast sees temperatures not go above 3°C throughout the day with a misty start. The worst of the weather is expected to hit the North East around 8am with snow and sleet predicted to continue until after 10am.

Further drizzle and heavier rain is expected later into the evening with these wet conditions expected to continue into the night.

Sunday is expected to see much of the same with rain finally falling away by around 10am, although temperatures will not rise above 3°C all day.

Cold temperatures are expected to run into Monday, although the Met Office is predicting conditions in the double figures by Wednesday.

The Met Office’s medium range forecast reads: “during the second half of next week, frontal zones will make gradual and erratic progress east across all parts, bringing some rain, wind and notably milder conditions as winds come in from the Atlantic.”