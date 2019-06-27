It could be a sunny one in Sunderland this weekend!

The Met Office is reporting that the North East is set for a mini-heatwave this weekend, but will not see the same temperature rises as some places in the south-west. But after a recent thunderstorms and flash flooding, the region will have some impressive weather for the weekend and the week ahead.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “There is an eastern flow of warm air coming from the continent. Southern and western areas of the UK will benefit from the warm European air, as some areas of the south-west will see temperatures of around 30 degrees.

Temperatures are set to rise

“The North East will also benefit from the easterly flow of warm air, but there will be a cooling effect off the North Sea. This means it will still be bright and sunny, but a lot cooler than the south”

This cooling effect means that the North East will be heading into the weekend with modest temperatures of between 14C-16C.

Saturday, June 29, is when the region is expecting the hottest temperatures to arrive. The wind direction is set to change, which will mean the cooler winds from the North Sea will be removed and the heatwave is set to see temperatures reach an impressive 26°C. According to the Met Office spokesperson, some areas of the North East could see the mercury top a massive 28C, while the south will see temperatures of around 34C.

The good weather is set to stay with us for a few days, getting back to ‘normal’ for Tuesday. Sunday, June 30, is set for the cooler temperatures returning, along with a cold front from the west. But we are expecting to see a good 20C-21C.