North East hour-by-hour forecast: How hot it is going to get on Saturday
It hasn’t been the greatest June so far in the North East for weather. But today is going to be a hot one.
By Tony Gillan
Saturday, 29 June, 2019, 10:39
The forecasters are predicting a glorious June 28.
But make the most of it because the temperature will dip tomorrow.
Here is today’s forecast:
10am Sunny 17 degrees
11am Sunny 20 degrees
Noon Sunny 22 degrees
1pm Sunny, some cloud 23 degrees
2pm Sunny 23 degrees
3pm Sunny 24 degrees
4pm Sunny 25 degrees
5pm Sunny 25 degrees
6pm Sunny 24 degrees
7pm Sunny, some cloud 24 degrees
8pm Sunny 23 degrees
9pm Cloud 22 degrees
10pm Clear 21 degrees
11pm Clear 20 degrees
Midnight Cloudy 20 degrees