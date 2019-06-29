North East hour-by-hour forecast: How hot it is going to get on Saturday

It hasn’t been the greatest June so far in the North East for weather. But today is going to be a hot one.

By Tony Gillan
Saturday, 29 June, 2019, 10:39
Walker enjoys the high temperatures at Souter Lighthouse, Whitburn

The forecasters are predicting a glorious June 28.

But make the most of it because the temperature will dip tomorrow.

Here is today’s forecast:

10am Sunny 17 degrees

11am Sunny 20 degrees

Noon Sunny 22 degrees

1pm Sunny, some cloud 23 degrees

2pm Sunny 23 degrees

3pm Sunny 24 degrees

4pm Sunny 25 degrees

5pm Sunny 25 degrees

6pm Sunny 24 degrees

7pm Sunny, some cloud 24 degrees

8pm Sunny 23 degrees

9pm Cloud 22 degrees

10pm Clear 21 degrees

11pm Clear 20 degrees

Midnight Cloudy 20 degrees