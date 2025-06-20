North East could see warmest June day ever according to forecast

Areas of the North East could see the hottest June temperatures on record over the coming days.

After a wet start to June, the second half of the month is set to give the the North East warmest temperatures we have seen in 2025 so far.

Met Office forecasts suggest parts of the region could see temperatures rise up to 30°C to close the working week and into the weekend.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an Amber Heat Health Alert for the whole of England.

This is close to the warmest June temperatures ever recorded in the region.

The Met Office uses data collected by Durham University, which has records dating back to the late 1840s from its on-campus weather station. This is the station used to track data for across the North East.

According to Durham University’s records and the Met Office, the warmest temperature recorded in June is 30.4°C. This came in 1940. Only three recorded June days have seen conditions rise above 30°C.

The Met Office forecast for parts of the North East is currently predicting peak temperatures of 30°C on Friday, June 20 and 29°C on Saturday as we enter the weekend, meaning the region may see its warmest June day ever over the coming days.

Looking forward, the weekend will end with temperatures falling back to the mid-to-low twenties, with sunny spells expected throughout next week.

