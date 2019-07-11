More thunder showers expected as North-East hit by summer deluge
The North-East is braced for further thunder storms on Thursday afternoon.
The late morning deluge is expected to ease by early afternoon before more thunder is forecast around 5pm.
A yellow weather warning remains in place for the region with the Met Office saying: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater.”
While dry spells are forecast throughout the day, the Met Office yellow weather warning remains in force for thunder storms across the region until 9pm.
A spokesman said on Thursday afternoon: “Heavy and thundery showers could continue to develop in localised areas for the rest of the day, where these do occur they could cause flash flooding of roads and potentially flood isolated properties.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We are monitoring the storms and associated rainfall closely and will issue flood alerts and warnings should these cause a rapid rise in river levels. We have carried out debris screen clearance to make sure rivers can flow freely.
“We would encourage the public to keep up to date with weather forecasts as conditions can change quickly and avoid driving, cycling or walking through flood water.
“Check your flood risk and sign up to flood warnings at www.gov.uk/flood.”
The wet conditions are, however, expected to ease across the North-East tomorrow with Friday and Saturday expected to be dry but cloudy with temperatures expected to reach highs of 18 degrees Celsius.