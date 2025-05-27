The UK is set for a mini heatwave this week and the North East is no different.

Tyne and Wear is expected to see some of the warmest temperatures we have seen since the start of the year with the Met Office predicting conditions to head upwards of 20°C.

This is what the weather service is predicting for the region through this week and into the weekend as a mini heatwave is predicted to hit the UK.

UK mini heatwave forecast: Exact date heat bomb to hit after mixed Bank Holiday weekend. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Kicking off the week after the bank holiday weekend, Tuesday, May 27 saw mixed conditions with both sunny and rainy spells throughout the day with temperatures peaking at 15°C across the region.

Wednesday, May 28 will see temperatures rise thanks to cloudy overnight conditions which will make way for a sunny, bright morning. Minimal wind with these bright spells will create a perfect condition for temperatures to rise throughout the day, peaking at around 17°C for the majority of the afternoon.

However, this will just be the start of the rising temperatures with conditions running close to 20°C on Thursday. This will combine with a very wet morning, clearing by lunchtime when overcast skies will return, bringing minimal wind and highs of around 19°C and very high levels of humidity.

Overcast conditions will continue into Friday with similar temperatures as we edge closer to the weekend.

It will be Saturday when the North East is set to see the best conditions. Further overcast skies will make way for a sunny afternoon and no wind. No expected rain is expected to result in a stunning start to the weekend with highs of 21°C.

The final day of the week is expected to remain cooler with similar conditions. Sunny spells are expected on Sunday with highs of 16°C.

