The yellow weather warning is in place for all of Scotland and most of the North of England as strong winds of around 50-55mph expected in the North East on Wednesday.

The Met Office say the winds could lead to some disruption, including a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, slight chance of damage to buildings and slight chance of power cuts.

When the winds hit on Wednesday it is expected to be a wet and cloudy day with highs of 16° and lows of 11°.

Stormy conditions on Roker beach

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the weather warning, the Met Office states: “There is a chance of a deep low pressure system bringing gusts of 70 to 80 mph to northern parts of the UK on Wednesday. Should this develop disruption would be expected. However, the most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland, bringing some more localised impacts. In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard across northwestern areas.”