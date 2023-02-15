A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Sunderland on Friday, February 17 with gusts up to 70mph possible in some areas within the warning. The warning lasts from 6am until 6pm.

Other affected areas of the north east include Newcastle, South Shields, Durham and Northumberland. Areas of the east coast of the country will also be affected.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A period of very strong winds may develop through Friday morning, before slowly easing into Friday evening. Winds will be strongest over, and immediately to the east of high ground, with gusts of 50-60 mph. Gusts as high as 70 mph are possible, particularly for some of the more exposed trans-Pennine routes. High-sided vehicles may be particularly impacted.”

The temperature in Sunderland for Friday is set to see a high of 13°c with lows of 4°C. The Met Office say there will be “severe gales on Friday with outbreaks of rain to start but becoming brighter towards midday, winds then easing overnight with plenty of sunny spells expected Saturday. Further rain is expected Sunday.”

National Highways has produced online guidance on its website for handling different weather conditions to keep road users as safe as possible on its motorways and A-roads. In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes, so drivers should slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.

What is a yellow weather warning?

A yellow weather warning is used by the Met Office to warn people of potential danger and disruption weather could bring. Due to the weather warning, the Met Office has listed a number of things people in the North East should be aware of as the strong wind arrives on Friday. They say:

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blow from roofs.

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. High side vehicles may be particularly prone in this set-up.

There is a slight chance power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

The Met Office has issued a yellowe weather warning for Sunderland