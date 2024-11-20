Met Office weather warning for snow and ice extended for Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has extended its weather warning for snow and ice to hit Sunderland and other parts of Wearside.

The original Yellow Weather Warning was initially due to finish on Tuesday (November 19) but has now been extended up to midday today (November 20).

A dusting of snow on the streets of Washington this morning (November 20). | National World

A statement on the Met Office website said: “Snow and ice may lead to difficult travelling conditions on Tuesday evening, overnight and during Wednesday morning.

“There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with the risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.”

The Met Office also warn of the possibility of travel disruption with “some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services”.

The weather warning is in place for the Eastern strip of the country from Northumberland to Norfolk.

The temperature in Sunderland today is set to peak at just three degrees Celsius, falling to minus two degrees overnight.

A strong northerly wind with guts of up to 38mph will make it feel more like minus six degrees Celsius.

Whilst the weather warning has currently not been extended into Thursday, tomorrow looks set to be another cold day with temperatures once again peaking at three degrees Celsius and falling below freezing overnight.

It’s same forecast for Friday, with plenty of sunshine on both days.

The Met Office is currently forecasting for temperatures to rise by the weekend with Saturday looking like being a wet day with highs of six degrees Celsius and Sunday seeing the mercury rocket to 12 degrees Celsius.