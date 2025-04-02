Met Office predicts when summer temperatures are due to hit North East

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sunny weather across the North East has got us all in the mood for summer, but how long will we need to wait?

The region has been lucky so far this week with clear blue skies and warmer afternoons, but early risers and noght owls among us will have still experienced the cooler temperatures to start and end the days.

Now the clocks have changed, we all want to head out and enjoy the longer evenings after work, but how long will we need to wait for the temperatures to remain comfortable into the evenings?

Sunbathing during a heat wave in South Tyneside. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

The Met Office is predicting more sunny skies throughout the remainder of this week and into next, with highs of 13°C coming on Thursday, April 3, moving closer to 15°C next week, meaning there may not be long to wait before we can enjoy the full extent of warmer temperatures. This is likely to come with a higher pollen count, however.

Moving further into April, the Met Office’s medium to long term forecast predicts more of the same, saying: “High pressure should prevail for most of the outlook period, maintaining largely settled conditions for much of the time. This should result in lengthy spells of dry and bright weather.

“There is still a chance of patchy overnight frosts where winds fall light. There is also the chance of some areas of low cloud or fog, especially around some coasts. Towards the middle of April, the weather may turn more unsettled as rain or showers try to push in from the west.

Moving into the second half of April, the forecast predicts: “Some interludes of rain or showers for a time around mid April, but on the whole plenty of dry and fine weather is expected with high pressure looking to remain in charge for most of the time.

“Temperatures are likely to be around or a little above average overall, and feeling warm inland at times during the day, although some chilly nights are still possible under any clear skies.”

