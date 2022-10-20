The yellow weather warning is in place for most of the North of England, as 20 to 30mm of rain is possible within an hour with up to 40mm in some places.

The storm looks set to hit only the more inland areas of Wearside, with the coast spared the worst of the weather.

The Met Office say the thunderstorms could cause some isolated flooding and disruption, including a small chance of damage to some buildings, power cuts and delays and cancellations on public transport.

Heavy rain is expected in some places on Thursday.

The warning is in place until 1pm on Thursday (October 20).

Heavy rain is expected throughout the city, with highs of 12°C.

On the weather warning, the Met Office states: "Bands of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move quickly northwards this morning. Not everywhere will see these, but where they do occur, 20 to 30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, and perhaps as much as 40 mm in a few places. Lightning will be an additional hazard. Rain will continue this afternoon but become less intense.”

Commuters are also warned that there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, with the Met Office saying spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

The Met Office added: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.