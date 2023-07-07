Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms and lightning in Sunderland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers in Sunderland on Saturday (July 8).

The day will get off to a warm and sunny start with temperatures rising to around 21 degrees Celsius.

However, from late morning clouds are expected to build with the threat of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The weather warning is in place from 9am until midnight with the Met Office warning about the threat of “lightning strikes, hail or strong winds”.

The warning also highlights the risk of flooding from heavy downpours which could threaten homes and businesses.