Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms and lightning in Sunderland

By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers in Sunderland on Saturday (July 8).

The day will get off to a warm and sunny start with temperatures rising to around 21 degrees Celsius.

However, from late morning clouds are expected to build with the threat of thunderstorms in the afternoon. 

The weather warning is in place from 9am until midnight with the Met Office warning about the threat of “lightning strikes, hail or strong winds”.

The warning also highlights the risk of flooding from heavy downpours which could threaten homes and businesses.

A statement of the Met Office website also warns about possible disruption to travel where “flooding or lightning strikes occur”. 

