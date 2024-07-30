Met Office issues weather warning for Sunderland with threat of 'danger to life'
and live on Freeview channel 276
While summer has at long last arrived, the warm sultry conditions have resulted in a Yellow Weather Warning for thunderstorms being issued for Sunderland for Thursday (August 1).
The warning comes into force in the early hours of Thursday morning and runs until 11.59pm.
The Met Office warning stated: “Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast which may lead to some disruption.
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
“Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”
The statement also warns of the risk of a “danger to life” due to fast flowing floodwater and the potential for damage to homes and businesses.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.