Met Office issues weather warning for Sunderland with threat of 'danger to life'

The thunderstorms could bring a risk of lightning strikes and flooding.

While summer has at long last arrived, the warm sultry conditions have resulted in a Yellow Weather Warning for thunderstorms being issued for Sunderland for Thursday (August 1).

The warning comes into force in the early hours of Thursday morning and runs until 11.59pm.

The Met Office warning stated: “Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast which may lead to some disruption.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”