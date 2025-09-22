Met Office issues weather forecast for week ahead as Autumn hits

Summer is definitely over now, and the temperatures are showing we are now into the depths of Autumn.

It may only be September, but the last weekend saw temperatures dip across the North East as heavy rain also saw our corner of the country take a battering.

This week saw the cold conditions continue as many of us needed to wrap up warm on our commutes, but what is the Met Office predicting for the remainder of the week?

After a bitterly cold start to the week on Monday, cloudier skies over the course of the day will raise temperatures to a high of 13°C, leaving an overcast evening and a dry start to the working week.

This is expected to continue into Tuesday, September 23. An overnight dip in temperature to 7°C will leave another cold start to the morning with clear skies expected throughout the day. SLightly warmer conditions are expected, with the mercury reaching a peak of 15°C from around mid-afternoon before another cold night.

Much more of the same is expected on Wednesday with clear skies and more consistent temperatures throughout the day. Around 15°C is expected across the majority of the day, only falling to 9°C into Thursday, when even more of the same is thought to hit the region.

Minimal wind and clear skies will make for a brisk, yet sunny day and the warmest temperatures of the week, with predictions of 16°C conditions hitting the region.

Further settled conditions are expected on Friday, albeit with a few more clouds. This will keep temperatures consistent between 12°C and 16°C through the majority of the day.

This clear, settled weather is expected to continue into the weekend with minimal chance of rain expected until we head into next week.