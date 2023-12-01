Met Office issues Sunderland with snow and ice warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scene in Cleadon on Friday morning.

Sunderland and its surrounding areas have been issued with a yellow warning for snow and ice by the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city was hit with snow overnight, with some areas particularly treacherous. Traffic has been slow moving on the A19 and around the city. Many were held up on their journeys to work and school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also an incident in the early hours of December 1 on the A1 in County Durham.

There has been a partial thaw as Friday progressed, but temperatures are expected to dip below freezing again overnight and caution on the roads is strongly advised.

The Met Office daily forecast suggests less than 10% probability of further snowfall in Sunderland over the weekend. However, the majority of Saturday and Sunday is likely to be around or less than zero degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said: "Wintry showers will affect North Sea coastal districts of England and Northern Scotland during Friday evening and overnight. These are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces in places allowing icy patches to form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additionally, showers will fall as snow inland, with 1-2cm possible in places, chiefly over hills.

"Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.

"If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays. "Essentials include warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger.