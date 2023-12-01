Met Office issues Sunderland with snow and ice warning
Yellow warning: snow and ice
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland and its surrounding areas have been issued with a yellow warning for snow and ice by the Met Office.
The city was hit with snow overnight, with some areas particularly treacherous. Traffic has been slow moving on the A19 and around the city. Many were held up on their journeys to work and school.
There was also an incident in the early hours of December 1 on the A1 in County Durham.
There has been a partial thaw as Friday progressed, but temperatures are expected to dip below freezing again overnight and caution on the roads is strongly advised.
The Met Office daily forecast suggests less than 10% probability of further snowfall in Sunderland over the weekend. However, the majority of Saturday and Sunday is likely to be around or less than zero degrees Celsius.
The Met Office said: "Wintry showers will affect North Sea coastal districts of England and Northern Scotland during Friday evening and overnight. These are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces in places allowing icy patches to form.
"Additionally, showers will fall as snow inland, with 1-2cm possible in places, chiefly over hills.
"Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.
"If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays. "Essentials include warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger.
"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."