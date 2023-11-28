First snowfall of the season set to hit city.

You may well be waking up tomorrow morning (Wednesday November 29) to a blanket of snow as the Met Office are forecasting the first snow of the autumn and winter season to hit Sunderland in the early hours.

Snow is currently forecast to fall on Sunderland between 8pm tonight (November 28) and 3am tomorrow, with temperatures plummeting to around freezing point.

The Met Office is forecasting snow for Wednesday morning.

There will then be a dry interlude before snow is once again forecast to fall across the city between 7am and 8am.

The rest of the day is then expected to be dry before snow returns at 7pm followed by sleet showers at 8pm and 9pm.

The forecast for snow during these periods varies between a 40% and 80% probability .

Away from the coast, the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for areas including Durham.

The warning is in place between 5pm today (November 28) and 11am tomorrow with the potential for "hazardous conditions" due to ice and snow.

A statement on the Met Office website warns of the risk of "injuries from slips and falls" due to icy surfaces, icy patches on untreated roads and surfaces, and possible delays on the roads and bus and rail services.

Temperatures will remain cold for the rest of the week, peaking at four degrees Celsius on Thursday, three degrees Celsius on Friday and just two degrees Celsius on Saturday,