Met Office issue initial weather forecast ahead of Great North Run weekend

After two years of downpours, the Met Office has issued its initial forecast for the Great North Run.

The iconic half marathon sees around 60,000 people run from the city centre of Newcastle to the coast at South Shields.

The previous two years have seen tough conditions for participants and spectators alike, with 2023 starting bright and sunny before a downpour of rain in the late afternoon, resulting in flooding across much of the finish area in South Tyneside.

Last year saw similarly damp conditions, although not to the same extent with steady rain falling throughout much of the day.

But what is in store for this year?

While the Met Office forecast only becomes more specific a week in advance, the weather service’s forecast is already offering runners a taste of what to expect thanks to its medium to long range forecasts.

For those training throughout the summer, it has been a tough experience thanks to various heatwaves hitting the UK from May until August so far, while Storm Floris also brought heavy winds to much of the nation.

This has resulted in many runners struggling to keep consistency during the peak weeks of training for the race, which is set to take place on Sunday, September 7.

The Met Office medium to long range forecast currently runs from Sunday, August 31 until Tuesday, September 9 and reads: “Changeable and unsettled weather conditions are expected across the UK during this period with low pressure systems tending to dominate the overall pattern.

“This will mean showers or longer spells of rain will affect the majority of the UK at times. Some heavy rain or showers are expected in places, most often in the west.

“Thunderstorms and hail are also possible, as are some spells of strong winds if any deep areas of low pressure form in the vicinity of the UK. Some short-lived spells of drier and more settled weather are also possible at times.

“Temperatures will likely be close to average or slightly below overall, but may rise above at times in any drier, sunnier spells.”