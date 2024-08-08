Met Office forecasts warm and sunny weather for Sunderland for this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the school summer holidays in full swing, it looks set to be a hot and sunny weekend on Wearside as warm air is expected to move in from the continent.

Parts of the South East could see temperatures in excess of 30 degrees Celsius.

While the North East won’t reach such sizzling extremes, the Met Office are currently forecasting long spells of sunshine and temperatures in excess of 20 degrees Celsius.

If you are looking to head camping, have a barbecue or just enjoy some alfresco dining, then this weekend looks set to one for the shades and sun cream.

Check out the Met Office forecast for Sunderland for the next few days.

If you are already off with the kids or looking to finish the working week early then Friday looks set to have sunny spells throughout the day with the chance of rain varying between five and ten percent. Temperatures will rise to 21 degrees Celsius although there will be unusually strong winds for the time of year with gusts in excess of 30mph.

Saturday is set to start cloudy but by midday the sun is expected to appear with long sunny spells developing though the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are set to rise to 22 degrees Celsius.

Sunday is forecast to be clear and sunny with temperatures rising to 21 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain is less than five percent throughout the day. There will be a moderate South Easterly breeze.

This is the Met Office forecast for Sunderland at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.