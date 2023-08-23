Met Office forecast what the Bank Holiday weekend weather has in store for Sunderland
Will it be a scorcher or a Bank Holiday weekend washout?
After a wet and at times stormy summer, families will be hoping to welcome some much needed sunshine and warmth for the August bank holiday weekend.
But will it be a weekend to get out the sun cream and fire up the barbecues or will it once again be umbrellas and waterproofs at the ready?
Unfortunately it looks like this summer’s rather disappointing weather will continue with unsettled conditions currently forecast, although there is hope of a calmer day on Monday with a greater chance of sunshine.
Check out the full forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend according to the Met Office.
Saturday will start with sunny spells and a 10% chance of rain. However by midday there is a 60% chance of heavy rain showers which reduces to a 30% to 40% chance of light rain showers at 4pm and 7pm. Temperatures will rise to 17 degrees Celsius with north westerly winds gusting up to 15mph.
Sunday is again forecast to be a day of sunshine and showers. After a sunny start, cloud will build with a 30% to 40% chance of light rain showers throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will peak at 18 degrees Celsius with westerly winds gusting at up to 18mph.
Monday is currently forecast to be a more settled day with sunny spells throughout the morning and the probability of rainfall less than 5%. More cloud is expected to build around midday with the chance of rainfall increasing to 10%. However, during mid-afternoon and evening the sun is expected to break through again with sunny spells and the chance of rainfall falling to less than 5%. Temperatures will climb to 18 degrees Celsius with westerly winds gusting peaking at 16mph between 4pm and 7pm.