After a wet and at times stormy summer, families will be hoping to welcome some much needed sunshine and warmth for the August bank holiday weekend.

But will it be a weekend to get out the sun cream and fire up the barbecues or will it once again be umbrellas and waterproofs at the ready?

Unfortunately it looks like this summer’s rather disappointing weather will continue with unsettled conditions currently forecast, although there is hope of a calmer day on Monday with a greater chance of sunshine.

Met Office forecast what the Bank Holiday weekend weather has in store for Sunderland

Check out the full forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend according to the Met Office.

Saturday will start with sunny spells and a 10% chance of rain. However by midday there is a 60% chance of heavy rain showers which reduces to a 30% to 40% chance of light rain showers at 4pm and 7pm. Temperatures will rise to 17 degrees Celsius with north westerly winds gusting up to 15mph.

Sunday is again forecast to be a day of sunshine and showers. After a sunny start, cloud will build with a 30% to 40% chance of light rain showers throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will peak at 18 degrees Celsius with westerly winds gusting at up to 18mph.