Met Office forecast predicts when the North East will see another warm spell

After a lovely May, it has been a wet start to June.

The opening days of the month have seen windy conditions and rainy spells across the North East, but now we are into the longest days of the year, how long will we need to wait until we have conditions to match the time of year?

This is when the North East can expect the next warm spell this summer.

Anyone planning outdoor activities this weekend to mark the end of half-term could be dicing with dodgy weather | Alexandre Feyfant

The rest of this week and into next week will see varied conditions similar to what we have experienced so far in June. The worst day will come on Saturday, June 7 when rainy conditions will combine with highs of 14°C.

Next week will see better conditions with overcast and occasionally sunny skies, rising in temperature from 17°C on Monday up to 21°C by Wednesday, June 11.

The Met Office’s meduim to long range forecast whcih runs from Tuesday, June 10 until Thursday, June 19 reads: Changeable weather across the UK at the start of this period with showers or some longer spells of rain spreading in from the Atlantic.

“The heaviest and most prolonged rain will probably be across parts of the north and northwest, with the southeast likely driest. Temperatures are expected to be near normal or slightly above.

“Into the second half of next week, there is potential for some warm or hot weather to develop, particularly in the south and east, although this may be accompanied by heavy showers and thunderstorms.

“Into the middle of June, high pressure may become more dominant. This could bring periods of fine and dry weather, especially in south and temperatures rising above normal, although some thundery outbreaks remain possible.”

