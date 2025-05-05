Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The start of May saw the warmest days of 2025 so far, but how long will coller temperatures last?

Last week was one of the warmest starts to May in recorded history with temperatures reaching the mid 20s across the North East. With summer now creeping up on us, conditions are expected to get warmer over the coming weeks, but how long will it be before we can dig the shorts back out?

The Met Office forecast is expecting a fairly standard week for the time of year following the Bank Holiday.

Enjoying the heatwave in South Shields on Monday, July 18th

Dry days with clear skies will only be slightly obstructed by minor cloud coverage before temperatures rise once again towards the weekend.

Compared to highs of 14°C through the working week, Saturday and Sunday are expected to see temperatures rise to 18°C with small cloudy spells expected, resulting in a great weekend for many across the region.

Heading further into the month, the Met Office’s medium range forecast expects conditions to be: “ Dry across the vast majority of the UK with clear or sunny spells but also some patchy cloud.

It adds: “Cloud will likely thicken across the far north and northwest during the weekend with some outbreaks of rain for a time. There is also a small risk of some heavy showers in the far south or southwest.

“Through the following week, high pressure will be dominant across the UK. This will bring predominantly fine and dry weather for the majority of places. A few light showers are possible at times, but heavy rainfall is not expected.

“Temperatures are likely to be slightly above normal for the time of year, although there is a chance of some cold nights.”

The long term forecast, which runs until Tuesday, June 3 adds: “Fairly typical weather for the time of year is most likely through this period.

“Overall, fine and dry weather is more likely to dominate although this will be interspersed with occasional spells of rain and showers, with a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms in places. Overall, temperatures will most likely be near to or slightly above average.”

