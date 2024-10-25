Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the city’s children set to break-up today (October 25) for the half-term holiday, many families will be hoping to get out and about to enjoy our region’s great outdoors and beauty spots before the onset of winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Blackberry Week’, as it was traditionally known, has always been a popular time to make one last day trip to the beach or enjoy a final family holiday of the year.

But with the clocks set to change tomorrow are we set for an Indian summer or will there be a distinctly wintery feel to the weather?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the moment it’s looking pretty good for the last week in October with plenty of sunshine and temperatures above what you would expect at this time of the year.

There looks to be plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the half-term holiday. | Sunderland Echo

Check out the full Met Office forecast for Sunderland for the first six days of the half-term holiday.

Saturday is looking like an ideal autumnal day with long spells of sunshine and a high of 15 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain is less than 5% throughout the course of the day with light south westerly winds.

Sunday looks set to be another pleasant day with long spells of sunshine throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. Cloud will build during the afternoon with a 40% chance of light rain between 3pm and 9pm. Temperatures will peak at 13 degrees Celsius in a moderate westerly wind which will increase with gusts in excess of 30mph during the late evening and night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday looks set to be a cloudy but mild day with temperatures rising to 16 degrees Celsius. Following some possible overnight light rain there is a 10% to 30% chance of light rain throughout the day. The wind will be from a westerly direction and will decrease throughout the day.

Tuesday is forecast to be a day of sunny spells with the chance of rain varying between 5% and 10%. It will be another mild day with temperatures rising to 15 degrees Celsius in light westerly winds.

Wednesday will be a similar day with sunny spells and the temperature once again peaking at 15 degrees Celsius. The probability of rain will be less than 5% throughout the day in light westerly winds.

On Halloween itself (Thursday) it looks to be ideal conditions for the kids to go trick or treating with another day of sunny spells and little chance (less than 5%) of rain throughout the day and night. Temperatures will once again peak at 15 degrees Celsius with the mild weather continuing into the night with the thermometer remaining in double digits.

This is the forecast as it currently stands and is obviously subject to change. The Met Office only provides a daily forecast up to a maximum of seven days ahead.