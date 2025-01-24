Lorry overturns, blocking A19 near Seaham as Storm Éowyn tears at North East

Picture by North News

A lorry has overturned on the A19, bringing traffic to a standstill as Storm Éowyn hits the North East.

An amber weather warning is in force until 9pm today, with a yellow warning in place until midnight as gusts of up to 76mph tear at the UK.

Picture by North News

Authorities have been issuing warnings and updates as the North East is hit by power cuts, downed trees and other damage.

Emergency services were seen on the A19 northbound near Seaham this morning as a lorry overturned during the storm, blocking the road to traffic.

Highways England said the road was closed northbound between the A1018 (near Seaham) and the A690 (East Herrington) due to the overturned heavy goods vehicle.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services including Durham Police are in attendance.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance assisting with traffic management.

“Traffic caught within the closure is in the process of being released past the scene in lane one.”

Diversion Route

Exit the northbound A19 and follow the exit slip road round and continue on the A1018, take the second exit from the roundabout onto the B1285 south.

Travel along the B1285 and the then turn right at the signalised junction onto the B1404.

Continue west on the B1404 and then the road heads north for 1.2 miles.

At the grade-separated roundabout with the A690, take the third exit onto the entry slip road for the A690.

Join the A690 and continue until meeting a roundabout.

At the roundabout, take the first exit and re-join the A19 northbound.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X feed.

Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond symbol on road signs