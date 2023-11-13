Land Rover gets stuck in the mud after heavy rain hits Sunderland
More rain is forecast
They're built to handle extreme terrain - but this Land Rover seems to have fallen foul of Sunderland's soggy weather.
The 4x4 was spotted apparently stranded in the mud in Herrington Country Park after a rainy Sunday and very wet start to Monday, November 13 - not to mention the months of soggy weather which preceded it.
Flood water was also covering a section of road in the waterlogged park.
A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place for Sunderland until 6pm this evening as Sorm Debi hits the UK.
Rain is set to return between 4pm and 5pm today, before a cloudy evening, with more rain forecast for tomorrow from 10am to 3pm, and then again from 6pm into the early hours of Wednesday.