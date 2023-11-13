Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Picture by Ian Mcclelland.

They're built to handle extreme terrain - but this Land Rover seems to have fallen foul of Sunderland's soggy weather.

Land Rover gets stuck in the mud after heavy rain hits Sunderland

The 4x4 was spotted apparently stranded in the mud in Herrington Country Park after a rainy Sunday and very wet start to Monday, November 13 - not to mention the months of soggy weather which preceded it.

Flood water was also covering a section of road in the waterlogged park.

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place for Sunderland until 6pm this evening as Sorm Debi hits the UK.