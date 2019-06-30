Is Sunday's weather set to break records: Hour-by-hour breakdown of what you can expect in Sunderland
Saturday proved to be scorcher on the weather front - but what is it going to be like on Sunday, June 30.
Here is an hour-by-hour breakdown of what you can expect on Sunday in Sunderland:
10am – sunny intervals 19c
11am – sunny intervals and fresh breeze 19c
noon – sunny intervals 19c
1pm – sunny intervals and fresh breeze 19c
2pm – sunny intervals 19c
3pm – sunny intervals 19c
4pm – sunny intervals 19c
5pm – sunny intervals 19c
6pm – sunny intervals 18c
7pm – sunny intervals 18c
8pm – sunny intervals 17c
9pm – sunny intervals 16c
10pm – partly cloudy and moderate breeze 15c
11pm – partly cloudy and gentle breeze 15c
midnight – partly cloudy and gentle breeze 14c
Nationally, a new record temperature was set for 2019, with readings of 34C at Heathrow and elsewhere in west London on Saturday just short of the 35.6C June record in 1976.