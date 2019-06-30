Is Sunday's weather set to break records: Hour-by-hour breakdown of what you can expect in Sunderland

Saturday proved to be scorcher on the weather front - but what is it going to be like on Sunday, June 30.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 10:03
Here is an hour-by-hour breakdown of what you can expect on Sunday in Sunderland:

10am – sunny intervals 19c

11am – sunny intervals and fresh breeze 19c

noon – sunny intervals 19c

1pm – sunny intervals and fresh breeze 19c

2pm – sunny intervals 19c

3pm – sunny intervals 19c

4pm – sunny intervals 19c

5pm – sunny intervals 19c

6pm – sunny intervals 18c

7pm – sunny intervals 18c

8pm – sunny intervals 17c

9pm – sunny intervals 16c

10pm – partly cloudy and moderate breeze 15c

11pm – partly cloudy and gentle breeze 15c

midnight – partly cloudy and gentle breeze 14c

Nationally, a new record temperature was set for 2019, with readings of 34C at Heathrow and elsewhere in west London on Saturday just short of the 35.6C June record in 1976.