How long will the sun last in Sunderland on Wednesday, July 17?
We’ve seen a good start to the week for weather (not so good for hay fever sufferers) but rain will hit Sunderland later in the day.
How will the day begin?
Sunderland will have a dry start to the day with warm sunny spells. However, cloud will increase into the afternoon as some showery rain arrives. The rain will become more persistent into the afternoon, with the odd heavier burst. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Will tonight be any different?
Cloud and showery rain will continue from 7pm and into the overnight period, but clearer, drier conditions will follow later, extending across Sunderland after daybreak. Minimum temperature 15 °C.
What is predicted for tomorrow?
Thursday, July 18 should remain dry with sunny spells, but there will be another scattering of showers at around lunch time. It will be a slightly cooler day with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.
Will there be more sun and less rain for the rest of the week?
Sadly, it seems not. Friday, July 19 will be a dry start, but it will turn wet and windy later in the day. Saturday, July 20 will see overnight rain clearing to sunshine but heavy, thundery showers are likely. Sunday, July 21 will have sunny spells and scattered showers.
An umbrella will be needed for the rest of the week.